Micah Camble (Indiana): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the men’s track & field team. Camble picked up a pair of wins at IU’s Gladstein Invitational this past weekend inside the Gladstein Fieldhouse. He won the 600-meter run in 1 minute, 21.21 seconds, then teamed with three teammates for a victory in the 1,600 relay (3:16.63).
600m | 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗵 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲 🤩@micahcamble with the first place finish and a time of 1:21.21. 👊#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/9xFXyKVVt3— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) January 23, 2021
