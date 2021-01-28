Micah Camble head shot

Micah Camble

Micah Camble (Indiana): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the men’s track & field team. Camble picked up a pair of wins at IU’s Gladstein Invitational this past weekend inside the Gladstein Fieldhouse. He won the 600-meter run in 1 minute, 21.21 seconds, then teamed with three teammates for a victory in the 1,600 relay (3:16.63).

