Micah Camble head shot

Micah Camble

Micah Camble (Indiana): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the men’s track & field team. On Jan. 16, Camble ran a personal-best time of 1 minute, 20.50 seconds during his third-place finish in the 600-meter run at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational at the University of Michigan.

