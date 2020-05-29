Micah Camble head shot

Micah Camble (Indiana): The New Albany graduate, a freshman on the men’s track team, competed in several races during the indoor season. He was part of the Hoosiers’ victorious 1,600-meter relay team in the Hoosier Hills meet. He also took third in the 600 run at the Hoosier Hills.

