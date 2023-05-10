Micah Camble (Indiana): The New Albany graduate is a senior on the men’s track & field team. Last Friday night, Camble put up a resounding performance in the 400-meter hurdles, shaving over a second off his lifetime best, in IU’s Billy Hayes Invitational. He won the event in 51.39 seconds. Camble came into the night with a personal best of 52.70 and left as the No. 9 performer in IU history. He moved into the Top 25 in the 400-meter hurdles in the East Region, putting him one step closer to qualifying for this month’s NCAA East Preliminary Round.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Micah Camble
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd Central High School student dies in early morning wreck
- UPDATE: EF-1 tornado struck New Albany on Sunday morning, NWS confirms
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: White named new Floyd coach
- Highland Hills Middle School teacher takes plea deal in theft case
- HORSE RACING: Two Phil's hopes to 'win it for Arlington'
- Man shot in Floyd County on Friday morning
- Clark County Sheriff's Office looking for two burglary suspects
- Michigan man killed in I-64 crash
- Plea deal in New Albany beating case a year ago
- Directional closures planned for Sherman Minton Bridge
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.