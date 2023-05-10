MicahCamble.jpg

Micah Camble

Micah Camble (Indiana): The New Albany graduate is a senior on the men’s track & field team. Last Friday night, Camble put up a resounding performance in the 400-meter hurdles, shaving over a second off his lifetime best, in IU’s Billy Hayes Invitational. He won the event in 51.39 seconds. Camble came into the night with a personal best of 52.70 and left as the No. 9 performer in IU history. He moved into the Top 25 in the 400-meter hurdles in the East Region, putting him one step closer to qualifying for this month’s NCAA East Preliminary Round.

