Micah Oberhausen head shot

Micah Oberhausen

Micah Oberhausen (Louisville): The Providence graduate, a junior on the men’s track & field team, competed in four meets during the indoor season. It was highlighted by his third-place finish in the heptathlon at the ACC Indoor Championships, in which he scored a personal-best of 5,103 points to earn first-team All-ACC honors.

Tags

Recommended for you