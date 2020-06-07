Micah Oberhausen (Louisville): The Providence graduate, a junior on the men’s track & field team, competed in four meets during the indoor season. It was highlighted by his third-place finish in the heptathlon at the ACC Indoor Championships, in which he scored a personal-best of 5,103 points to earn first-team All-ACC honors.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Micah Oberhausen
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
