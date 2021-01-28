Micah Oberhausen head shot

Micah Oberhausen

Micah Oberhausen (Louisville): The Providence graduate is a junior on the men’s track & field team. This past weekend, Oberhausen finished second in the heptathlon in Virginia Tech’s Hokie Invitational. Thanks in part to first-place finishes in the 60-meter run and shot put, as well as a second in the long jump, Oberhausen scored a personal-best 5,248 points in the meet. “The heptathlon stands out to me as a highlight,” Louisville coach Dale Cowper said in a release. “Micah has done a tremendous job of making progress over the last 10 months and it really showed this week.”

