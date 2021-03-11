Micah Oberhausen head shot

Micah Oberhausen

Micah Oberhausen (Louisville): The Providence graduate is a junior on the men’s track & field team. In the last weekend in February, Oberhausen took the silver medal in the heptathlon in the 2021 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Clemson Indoor Track Center. He finished with a personal-best score of 5,360 points to earn first-team All-ACC honors.

