Naimah Slaughter (Bellarmine): The Rock Creek graduate is a sophomore on the women’s track & field team. Slaughter, a transfer from Purdue Fort Wayne, helped the Knights’ 1,600-meter relay team to victory last Friday in the PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic. Slaughter teamed up with Katrina Kamarute, Avery Hedden and Chloe Freilinger to finish in 3:48.92. She also placed 13th out of 33 in the long jump at the meet. Slaughter and the Knights are slated to compete in the GVSU Big Meet on Friday and Saturday in Allendale, Mich.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Naimah Slaughter
