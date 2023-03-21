Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the women’s basketball team. On Monday evening, the 6-0 wing had five points, a team-high-tying six rebounds, one assist and one steal off the bench in the 12th-seeded Rockets’ 94-47 loss to No. 4 seed Tennessee in a second-round NCAA Tournament game in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 1 for 7 from the field, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while committing three fouls and one turnover in 27 minutes of action. Garcia finished the season averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.6 assists and 18.8 minutes per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field (including 37 percent from 3-point range) and 76.9 percent from the free throw line for the Rockets (29-5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.