Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 6-foot forward tallied 12 points, two rebounds and two steals off the bench in the Rockets’ 61-51 victory over visiting Houston Baptist on Friday night in a first-round game of the WNIT. Garcia was 5 for 14 from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range, while also committing one turnover and one foul in 17 minutes of action. So far this season she’s averaging 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds a game for the Rockets (27-5), who will host Kent State at 7 p.m. Monday night in a second-round WNIT game.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Nan Garcia
Authorities identify the driver who died in a fiery New Albany car wreck.
Paradigm Pro Wrestling is donating all ticket sales for its tournament this Friday (March 18) to support Ukrainian relief efforts.
Estel J. Pierson, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home in Jeffersonville, IN. He was born on June 3, 1940 to the late Estill and Helen Marie Pierson (Sarles) in Milltown, IN. Estel retired from Dupont of Louisville where he worked as a supervisor. He was a member …
Visitation will be held at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home-Market Street Chapel Monday, March 21st 6pm - 8pm. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, March 22nd at 11am.
