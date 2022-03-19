Nan Garcia_Toledo

Nan Garcia

Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 6-foot forward tallied 12 points, two rebounds and two steals off the bench in the Rockets’ 61-51 victory over visiting Houston Baptist on Friday night in a first-round game of the WNIT. Garcia was 5 for 14 from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range, while also committing one turnover and one foul in 17 minutes of action. So far this season she’s averaging 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds a game for the Rockets (27-5), who will host Kent State at 7 p.m. Monday night in a second-round WNIT game.

