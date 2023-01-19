Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the women’s basketball team. The 6-foot wing had a season-high 15 points off the bench in the Rockets' 88-76 loss at Bowling Green on Wednesday night. She was 4 for 5 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the free throw line while also recording three rebounds, two fouls and two turnovers in 13 minutes. So far this season, Garcia is averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 15.4 minutes while starting three (all earlier this month) of 16 games. She’s 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 83.3 percent from the free throw line. The Rockets (12-4, 3-2) next host Akron on Saturday afternoon.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Nan Garcia
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany man arrested following weekend shooting
- 812 Hemp opens in Clarksville
- Public hearing slated for former Jeffboat property
- Clere files for New Albany mayoral race
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Kaelin leads Pioneers over Devils
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Devils do it again
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Mustangs down Devils
- Emergency funds approved for repair to Blackiston Mill Road bridge
- GIRLS' WRESTLING: True, Allen win state championships
- BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hornets handle Mustangs
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.