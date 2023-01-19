Nan Garcia head shot jr year

Nan Garcia

Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the women’s basketball team. The 6-foot wing had a season-high 15 points off the bench in the Rockets' 88-76 loss at Bowling Green on Wednesday night. She was 4 for 5 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the free throw line while also recording three rebounds, two fouls and two turnovers in 13 minutes. So far this season, Garcia is averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 15.4 minutes while starting three (all earlier this month) of 16 games. She’s 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 83.3 percent from the free throw line. The Rockets (12-4, 3-2) next host Akron on Saturday afternoon.

