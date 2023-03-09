Nan Garcia head shot jr year

Nan Garcia

Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the women’s basketball team. On Wednesday, the 6-0 wing had a season-high 18 points in the Rockets’ 75-74 overtime win over Buffalo in a Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. She was 8 for 10 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 0 for 3 from the free throw line while also collecting five rebounds, two steals, two fouls and one turnover in 29 minutes off the bench. So far this season, Garcia is averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 18.2 minutes per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from 3-point range and 73.3 percent from the free throw line. Top-seeded Toledo (26-4, 16-2) will take a 14-game win streak into today’s semifinal matchup against Kent State.

