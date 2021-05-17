Nan Garcia head shot

Nan Garcia

Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed her freshman season on the Penn State women’s basketball team. Last Tuesday, Garcia announced that she is transferring to Toledo. The 6-foot wing averaged 2.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 8.7 minutes over 13 games with the Nittany Lions. She’ll have four years of eligibility remaining with the Rockets.

