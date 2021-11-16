Nan Garcia_Toledo

Nan Garcia

Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 6-foot wing has seen action in each of her first two games with the Rockets after transferring from Penn State. Last Tuesday, she tallied 10 points, two rebounds and one blocked shot off the bench in Toledo’s 84-72 win at Oakland. She was 4-for-7 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the free throw line in 16 minutes of action. Then this past Saturday, Garcia went scoreless but grabbed three rebounds in the Rockets’ 73-56 home win over Wright State. She was 0-for-1 from the field in 11 minutes of action. Toledo (2-0) will visit Dayton on Wednesday.

