Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 6-foot wing has seen action in each of her first two games with the Rockets after transferring from Penn State. Last Tuesday, she tallied 10 points, two rebounds and one blocked shot off the bench in Toledo’s 84-72 win at Oakland. She was 4-for-7 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the free throw line in 16 minutes of action. Then this past Saturday, Garcia went scoreless but grabbed three rebounds in the Rockets’ 73-56 home win over Wright State. She was 0-for-1 from the field in 11 minutes of action. Toledo (2-0) will visit Dayton on Wednesday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Nan Garcia
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Thelma Lee Salmon, former resident of Harrison and Floyd Counties, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Danville, IN. Thelma was born July 23, 1925, in Rosewood, IN to George and Minnie (Arnold) Robinson. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert H Salmon, Jr (2012), and sons Allen …
Most Popular
Articles
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 'Dogs win 1st regional title
- Greater Clark board approves pay raises for teachers
- Letter to the Editor: McLaughlin responds to OWI arrest
- Battling cancer, but still chasing the light, Bulleit's art to be displayed in New Albany
- FIber optic installation on Daisy Lane leads to 10K in plumbing damage
- Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed
- Transitional house for women to open in New Washington
- Body pulled from Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
- New Albany-Floyd school board approves raises for teachers, OK's contract
- Clarksville police officer facing resisting law enforcement charge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.