Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the women’s basketball team. On Wednesday, the 6-0 wing had four points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal off the bench in the Rockets’ 68-58 win over Kent State in a Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinal at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. She was 2 for 4 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, while committing three fouls and one turnover in 23 minutes of action. So far this season, Garcia is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 18.4 minutes per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from 3-point range and 73.3 percent from the free throw line. Top-seeded Toledo (27-4), which has won 15 straight games, will face second-seeded Bowling Green at 11 a.m. today (CBSSN) in the tourney final.

