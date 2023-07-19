Nan Garcia head shot jr year

Nan Garcia

Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed her junior year on the women’s basketball team. The 6-foot wing averaged 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds a game for the Rockets last season. Garcia won a bronze medal for her home country of Puerto Rico in the recent 2023 GLOBL JAM U23 tournament in Toronto. Last Wednesday, she tallied three points, two rebounds and one blocked shot in almost 10 minutes off the bench in Puerto Rico’s 78-55 loss to the University of Louisville (a.k.a. Team USA). The next day, she had seven points, three assists and one steal off the bench in Puerto Rico’s 81-58 win over Basketball Africa League. Saturday, Garcia had three points, one rebound and one assist off the bench in Puerto Rico’s 81-59 loss to host Canada. On Sunday, she had three points and one rebound off the bench in Puerto Rico’s 77-67 win over BAL in the bronze-medal game.

