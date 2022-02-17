Naria Reed head shot

Naria Reed

Naria Reed (Olney Central College): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 6-2 center had five points and nine rebounds in Olney’s 62-52 loss to Lincoln Trail on Monday night. She was 2 for 6 from the field and 1 for 2 from the free throw line in 22 minutes of action. So far this season, Reed is averaging 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 73.9 percent from the free throw line. The Blue Knights (5-17, 1-11), who visited Rend Lake College on Wednesday night, are scheduled to visit Vincennes on Saturday.

