Natalie Boesing (Butler): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the women’s tennis team. Boesing and the Bulldogs suffered a 4-2 loss to DePaul last Friday in the Big East quarterfinals. Boesing beat Yuliya Kizelbasheva 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. However Kizelbasheva and Lenka Antonijevic defeated Boesing and her partner, Delaney Schurhamer 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Boesing finished the spring season with a 9-6 record at No. 1 singles while she and Sarah Monesmith went 2-5 at No. 1 doubles.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Natalie Boesing
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Groups partnering to move former farmhouse in Floyd County
- Rockey's Clarksville Seafood opens on Eastern Boulevard
- Two arrested following police pursuit in New Albany
- New Blooms Nursery combines sustainable practices with affordable prices
- Jeffersonville police conducting death investigation
- Crawford County judge drops re-election bid
- New Albany double homicide suspect to be held without bond
- Police searching for suspect in New Albany gas station robbery
- Silver Creek to move forward with facilities projects
- Toast on Market to reopen in downtown New Albany
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.