Natalie Boesing (Butler): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the women’s tennis team. Boesing and the Bulldogs suffered a 4-2 loss to DePaul last Friday in the Big East quarterfinals. Boesing beat Yuliya Kizelbasheva 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. However Kizelbasheva and Lenka Antonijevic defeated Boesing and her partner, Delaney Schurhamer 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Boesing finished the spring season with a 9-6 record at No. 1 singles while she and Sarah Monesmith went 2-5 at No. 1 doubles.

