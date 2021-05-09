Natalie Boesing (Butler): The Providence graduate is a freshman on the women’s tennis team. On Thursday, Boesing was named to the All-Big East first team. She is the first women’s tennis player in program history to earn Big East honors. Boesing recorded a 9-6 record on the season while playing No. 1 singles. She appeared in all 16 matches and was the only Bulldog to play in the top flight of singles. She was also the only Butler play to produce singles victories against Louisville and Cincinnati and helped the Bulldogs beat Marquette 4-3 to close out their regular season. Butler defeated Seton Hall in the first round of the Big East Tournament before falling to DePaul in the quarterfinals.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Natalie Boesing
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in March, 2021
Raymond J. Carroll, 70, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his home. He was a native of Jeffersonville. He is survived by his wife Charlotte J. Carroll of Jeffersonville, IN; son Jamie Carroll; daughters, Laura A. Becknell (Mike) of Sellersburg, IN, Tara McNatt (Darrin) of Louisville, KY…
Minnetta L. Huber, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 06, 2021 at the Maple Manor Christian Home of Sellersburg. She was born on August 15, 1927 in Center Point, Indiana. Minnetta was a homemaker for most of her life. In the early years she worked at Maple Manor Christian Home. She …
Online Poll
How would you grade President Joe Biden's performance in his first 100 days in office?
Joe Biden faced big challenges when assuming the presidency in January, among them a surging pandemic, a sharply divided Congress and nation, and an immigration crisis. Since taking office, Biden has proven to be a big-spender — he signed into law a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and is proposing a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education. He's also re-engaged climate change and announced an end to our 20-year war in Afghanistan.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Newborn baby safely surrendered at Clarksville Safe Haven Box
- Baers City Winery to open in downtown New Albany
- Newborn baby left in Safe Haven box at Clarksville Fire Station
- Origin Park could include Blackiston Mill bridge as pedestrian path after replacement
- BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Twenty-four athletes to watch down the homestretch
- GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Twenty-four athletes to watch
- Jeffersonville council begins addressing $1 million cut
- New Albany council cedes votes on fed funding to redevelopment commission
- Mommy & Me Photo Contest
- Kroger Health expanding at River Ridge; New Albany OKs abatement for new company
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.