Natalie Boesing (Butler): The Providence graduate is a junior on the women’s tennis team. On Monday, Boesing was named the Big East Singles Player of the Week. She recorded three wins last week. Boesing defeated IUPUI’s Meghan Bernard 6-0, 6-1 and Bellarmine’s Ekaterina Tikhonko 6-1, 6-0 to help Butler win both in a Friday doubleheader. She then won her third in a close two-set match, 7-5, 7-5 against Saint Louis’ Elizabeth Mintusova. From the top spot, Boesing has won her last five matches and holds an 11-6 overall record. The Bulldogs return to action April 8, when they host Connecticut.
