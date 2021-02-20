Natalie Boesing (Butler): The Providence graduate is a freshman on the women’s tennis team. Boesing won her first college match, outlasting Middle Tennessee’s Lee Barnard 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 1 singles in the Bulldogs’ 5-2 loss to the Blue Raiders on Feb. 12. She also played No. 1 doubles in the match. Butler (0-3) hosts SIU Edwardsville on Saturday and Marian on Sunday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Natalie Boesing
