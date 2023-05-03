Natalie_Boesing jr head shot

Natalie Boesing

Natalie Boesing (Butler): The Providence graduate is a junior on the women’s tennis team. On Wednesday, Boesing was named first-team All-Big East. She led the Bulldogs from the No. 1 position, posting a team-high 14-7 record in singles. Boesing had significant straight-set wins over Marquette’s Emilija Kojcic and DePaul’s Yuliya Kizelbasheva. She also earned Big East Singles Player of the Week once (on March 27) and won six of her seven matches to conclude the regular season. In doubles, Boesing teamed up with Chase Metcalf to go 11-8 from the No. 1 position. Boesing previously earned an All-Big East first-team honors in 2020-21 and a second-team honor in 2021-22.

