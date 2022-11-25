Nathaniel_Hoffman fr head shot

Nathaniel Hoffman

Nathaniel Hoffman (Franklin): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-5 wing has averaged eight points, three rebounds and 19 minutes while appearing in each of the Grizzlies’ first four games. In Franklin’s 83-61 home win over Wilmington (Ohio) last Thursday, Hoffman finished with 14 points, two rebounds and one assist. He was 6 for 11 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, in 21 minutes of action. Franklin (2-2) will host Dominican University (Ill.) at 5 p.m. Saturday and Centre (Ky.) at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.

