Weather Alert

...SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE ON ROADWAYS THIS MORNING... Wintry precipitation across the region has ended early this morning. However, the combination of wet roads and temperatures dropping below freezing will result in scattered slick spots on area roadways. Bridges and overpasses will be the main the problem areas this morning along with lesser traveled back roads and perhaps some neighborhood streets. Motorists should exercise caution while traveling early this morning. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing after sunrise and road conditions should improve quickly. Stay tuned to NOAA all hazards weather radio and your local media for the latest weather updates.