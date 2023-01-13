Nathaniel Hoffman (Franklin): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-5 swingman had two rebounds off the bench in the Grizzlies’ 79-74 victory over visiting Hanover on Wednesday night. Last Friday night, during a break in the Indiana Pacers’ home game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Hoffman hit a free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot in 45 seconds as part of a Hoosier Lottery contest. Barstool Sports posted video of Hoffman’s accomplishment on Twitter and it went viral for a bit that night. So far this season Hoffman is averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 14.1 minutes while starting two of 14 games for the Griz. Franklin (8-6, 4-3) will visit Bluffton at 4 p.m. Saturday before hosting Mount St. Joseph next Wednesday.
free throw.✔️three-pointer.✔️halfcourter.✔️congratulations to Nathaniel on hitting all three shots in the @hoosierlottery shootout to go home with $500 and a prize pack.🙌 pic.twitter.com/Xbkwh3HUAj— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 7, 2023
