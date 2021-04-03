Nick Walker head shot

Nick Walker

Nick Walker (Tiffin): The Henryville graduate is a junior guard on the men’s basketball team. On Sunday, Walker announced on social media that he has entered the transfer portal. “I want to thank God for putting me in the position I’m in and my friends and family for supporting me on my journey. I also want to thank Coach Church and Tiffin University for giving me an opportunity. I will be reopening my recruitment and entering the transfer portal,” he wrote.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you