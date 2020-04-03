Nick Walker head shot

Nick Walker

Nick Walker (Olney Central College): The Henryville graduate, a 6-4 forward on the men's basketball team, averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Blue Knights, who went 24-7. He shot 42.8 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from 3-point range.  

