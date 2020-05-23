Nick Walker (Tiffin): NCAA Division II Tiffin (Ohio) University men’s basketball officially announced the signing of the former Henryville standout Thursday.
“I’m extremely excited that we were able to add Nick to our program,” Tiffin head coach Tom Church said. “Nick’s work ethic, combined with high character and great attitude, is going to make him a perfect fit. He’s the type of player you can trust in any situation and I couldn’t be happier that he chose to be a Dragon. He gives us some much-needed size at the wing position and gives us the versatility to play him at multiple positions.”
“I chose Tiffin because I felt like it was the right fit for me to continue doing what I love to do, and also receive a great education along the way,” Walker said.
The 6-foot-4 guard/forward averaged averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this past season for Olney (Ill.) Central College, which went 24-7.
“Nick Walker is one of the best human beings to ever come through our program in my 15 years as head coach,” Olney Central coach Mike Burris said. “He’s a winner on, and off, the court. He is a leader who will provide Tiffin with great leadership on the court and in the locker room. Nick is a tireless hard worker who will put in all the time necessary to find success at the D-II level for Tiffin. Nick is committed to excellence in everything he does. I know Coach Church, Tiffin basketball and Tiffin University will enjoy Nick as much as we did!”
Walker intends to major in business at Tiffin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.