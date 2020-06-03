Nolan Keeler (Marian): The New Albany graduate, a freshman on the men’s golf team, appeared in six events during the fall and spring for the Knights. In the fall, he finished eighth in the Shootout at Sultan’s Run and tied for 10th in the SAU Bill Bockwitz Golf Classic. In the spring, he tied for 28th in the Gulf Shores Invitational.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Nolan Keeler
- By JOSH COOK
