Olivia Johnston (Fairmont State): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman on the women’s soccer team. The 5-foot-9 goalkeeper tallied 10 saves and recorded her first clean sheet in the Falcons’ 1-0 victory over visiting Slippery Rock on Sunday. Through the team’s first two matches of the season, Johnston has 12 saves while allowing only one goal (a .923 save percentage). Fairmont State (1-1-0) will host West Liberty this Sunday afternoon.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Olivia Johnston
