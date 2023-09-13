Olivia Johnston fr head shot

Olivia Johnston

Olivia Johnston (Fairmont State): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman on the women's soccer team. Monday, the goalkeeper was named Mountain East Conference Women's Soccer Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Johnston picked up her second shutout win on Sunday in the Falcons' 1-0 victory against West Liberty. She had a pair of saves in that triumph and has 14 so far this season. Fairmont State (2-1, 1-0) will visit Wheeling on Wednesday afternoon in another MEC match.

