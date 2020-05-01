Paige Meyer head shot

Paige Meyer 

Paige Meyer (Newberry College): The Floyd Central graduate, a junior outfielder on the softball team, hit .371 with two doubles and 10 RBIs for the Wolves. In 70 at-bats, Meyer had 26 hits and 10 walks. She had a .400 slugging percentage, .450 on-base percentage and .850 OPS.

Tags

Recommended for you