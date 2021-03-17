Paige Meyer head shot

Paige Meyer

Paige Meyer (Newberry): The Floyd Central graduate is a senior outfielder on the softball team. Meyer went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and RBI while scoring twice in Saturday’s doubleheader against No. 6 Lincoln Memorial. So far this season Meyer is hitting .306 with 15 hits, including a double, and four RBIs while scoring 12 runs. She also has a .358 on-base percentage and a .685 OPS. Meyer and the Wolves (10-6) visited Lander University (S.C.) in a doubleheader Tuesday.

