Paige Schindler head shot

Paige Schindler 

Paige Schindler (Louisville): The Borden graduate, a junior right-handed pitcher on the softball team, made three appearances in the circle for the Cards. On Feb. 22, she tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief against nationally-ranked Alabama and did not allow a baserunner while issuing a strikeout. Against Texas State, she entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs and delivered an inning-ending strikeout.

