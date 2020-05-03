Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

