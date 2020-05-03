Peyton Ottersbach head shot

Peyton Ottersbach 

Peyton Ottersbach (Indiana State): The Henryville graduate, a pitcher on the softball team, went 0-0 with a 4.20 ERA in two appearances for the Sycamores. In 1 2/3 innings pitched, Ottersbach allowed one earned run on one hit while walking four and striking out one.

