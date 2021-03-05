Philip Archer (Southern Illinois): The Floyd Central graduate is a senior first baseman on the baseball team. On Monday, Archer was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week after hitting .625 and leading the Salukis to a 4-0 mark last week. He went 10 for 16 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs while scoring five times. He had a trio of multi-hit games, including a 4-for-5 performance with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs in SIU’s 17-7 victory at Mercer last Friday. In the Salukis’ three-game weekend sweep of Mercer, Archer was 7 for 12 with three doubles and two homers. He picked up where he left off in SIU’s 9-1 win over Western Illinois on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. The Salukis (8-0), who are off to their best start in 54 years, host UT Martin for a three-game weekend series beginning today.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Philip Archer
