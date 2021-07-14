Preston Cameron (Southern Indiana): The Floyds Knobs native, who graduated from Louisville St. Xavier, recently completed his junior year on the men’s tennis team. Cameron concluded the season with a 2-8 singles record, including 1-7 in dual matches and 1-1 in tournaments. He was 1-6 at No. 2 singles. Cameron combined with Dylan Brown and Kooper Falkenstein to go 9-5 in doubles, including 9-3 with Falkenstein at No. 3. He is majoring in finance.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Preston Cameron
