Rachel Walker head shot

Rachel Walker

Rachel Walker (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore on the women’s swimming & diving team, was officially named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s Scholar All-American Team on Friday. She earned first-team accolades, which recognizes student-athletes who achieved a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Walker earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Championships in the 500-yard freestyle. She was also a member of Bellarmine’s 200 and 400 medley relay teams that went to nationals as well. Walker, who studies biochemistry and molecular biology, is a three-time All-American.

