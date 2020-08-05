Rachel Walker (Bellarmine) The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising junior on the women’s swimming & diving team. Walker is coming off a splendid sophomore season in which she earned All-American status in the 500-yard freestyle, honorable mention All-American status in the 200 medley relay and the 400 relay. She was also named a College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) first-team Scholar All-American and earned Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference status as well.

