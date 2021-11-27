Rachel Walker head shot

Rachel Walker

Rachel Walker (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate is a senior on the women’s swimming and diving team. On Nov. 2, Walker was named the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association co-swimmer of the week. That was after she won three events in the Knights’ first home meet Oct. 30, when they beat Butler and Centre College for their first NCAA Division I victories. Walker won the 100-yard freestyle (52.55 seconds), the 200 free (1:56.93) and the 100 butterfly (56.77).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you