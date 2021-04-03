Reece_Compton_head shot

Reece Compton

Reece Compton (Purdue Fort Wayne): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the men’s golf team. On Tuesday, Compton set a new 54-hole career low at the Butler Spring Invitational. Playing as an individual, Compton carded a collective 237 (77-81-79) to tie for 63rd individually at the Highland Golf and Country Club in Indianapolis. The Mastodons placed eighth in the team standings.

