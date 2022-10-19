Weather Alert

...Red Flag Warning for Thursday... The combination of a prolonged dry period, increasing temperatures, dry relative humidities, and steady to occasionally gusty SW winds will lead to elevated fire danger on Thursday afternoon. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY... The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 076, 077, 078, 079, 083, 084, 089, 090, 091, and 092.Fire weather zones 023, 024, 025, 026, 027, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 041, 045, 046, 047, 048, 053, 054, 055, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 070, 071, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, and 081. * WIND...From the southwest between 10 and 15 mph, with occasional gusts between 15 and 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidities between 15 and 25 percent in the afternoon and early evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&