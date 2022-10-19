Reece Compton (Purdue Fort Wayne): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior on the men’s golf team. Compton and the Mastodons wrapped up their fall season in the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational, which ended Tuesday at North Alabama. Compton, playing as an individual, shot a 241 over three rounds. He carded a 76 in the first round, a 79 in the second round and an 81 in the third round. Last year, Compton shot a season average of 76.45 while playing 23 rounds in 10 events. He carded a season-best 71 at the Benbow Invitational. Additionally, Compton played as the alternate at the Horizon League Championship. Compton and the ‘Dons will begin their spring season in February when they travel to Orlando, Fla. to play in the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate.
