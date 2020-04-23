Reece_Davis head shot

Reece Davis

Reece Davis (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate, a sophomore right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 2-2 with a 6.06 ERA in five appearances, including one start. In 16 1/3 innings pitched, Davis allowed 11 earned runs while striking out 23 for the Knights, who went 10-4 in the abbreviated season.

