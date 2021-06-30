Reece Davis (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate recently completed his junior season on the baseball team. In nine appearances, including four starts, the right-handed pitcher went 0-6 with one save while posting a 4.81 earned-run average and a 1.40 WHIP. In 33 2/3 innings pitched, Davis allowed 32 runs (18 earned) while striking out 25.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Reece Davis
