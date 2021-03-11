Reid Masterson head shot

Reid Masterson

Reid Masterson (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate is a senior on the men’s track & field team. On Feb. 24, Masterson was named the ASUN Conference Track Athlete of the Week after finishing third in the 3,000-meter run at Louisville’s Lenny Lyles Cardinal Invitational. At Feb. 27’s ASUN Indoor Championships, Masterson was the runner-up in the 5,000-meter run, finishing in 14:39.24 — four-hundredths of a second behind the winner.

