Reid Masterson head shot

Reid Masterson

Reid Masterson (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate is a senior on the men’s cross country and track & field teams. Masterson recently garnered ASUN All-Academic accolades. It’s his second scholarly award after received ASUN All-Academic honors in track & field. Masterson, a biochemistry major, carries a 3.93 GPA.

