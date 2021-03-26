Reid Masterson (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate is a senior on the men’s cross country and track & field teams. Masterson recently garnered ASUN All-Academic accolades. It’s his second scholarly award after received ASUN All-Academic honors in track & field. Masterson, a biochemistry major, carries a 3.93 GPA.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Reid Masterson
