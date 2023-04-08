Riley Chumbley (Western Michigan): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the softball team. On Tuesday, the infielder hit the first home run of her college career in the Broncos’ 10-2 home loss to Purdue Fort Wayne. So far this season, Chumbley is hitting .255 with seven RBIs while touching home twice and starting 18 of 22 games. She has a .619 OPS, a .319 slugging percentage and a .300 on-base percentage. Western Michigan (11-14, 5-1) will play a doubleheader at Akron, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. today.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Riley Chumbley
