Riley Schindler (Louisville): The Borden graduate, a junior outfielder on the softball team, played in four games, starting one, for the Cardinals. Against Evansville on March 8, she was hit-by-a-pitch with the bases loaded to score a run and get an RBI.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Riley Schindler, Louisville
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
