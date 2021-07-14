Riley Winslow head shot

Riley Winslow

Riley Winslow (Marshall): The New Albany graduate recently completed her freshman year on the volleyball team. The defensive specialist appeared in 11 matches, starting four, in the shortened spring season. She finished her freshman campaign with 56 digs (1.6 per set), seven service aces and six assists. Winslow set a career-high nine digs in matches against Middle Tennessee and Florida Atlantic. In the classroom, she earned Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and C-USA Academic Medalist honors (for those with a GPA of 3.75 or better).

