Riley Winslow Marshall head shot

Riley Winslow

Riley Winslow (Marshall): The New Albany graduate is a freshman defensive specialist on the women’s volleyball team. Winslow made her college debut in the Thundering Herd’s 3-1 win over Charlotte on Feb. 7. She played in two sets, recording two service aces and one dig. The next day, Winslow played in one set and dished out one assist in Marshall’s 3-1 loss to the 49ers. The Thundering Herd (3-1, 2-0) visits Florida International in a pair of Conference USA matches Sunday and Monday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you