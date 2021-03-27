Rondale Moore head shot

Rondale Moore

Rondale Moore (Purdue): The New Albany native recently completed his sophomore season as a wide receiver/kicker returner on the football team. Moore put up some eye-popping numbers at Purdue’s Pro Day earlier this week. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Moore was timed at 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash and his vertical leap was measured at 42.5 inches. This past season he had 35 receptions for 270 yards, while rushing six times for 32 yards and a touchdown, in three games. He figures to be an early-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

